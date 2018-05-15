Health | SSM urges residents to check measles immunity status

The Health Bureau (SSM) urged local residents born before 1970 to acquire the measles vaccination if they do not already have immunity to the disease.

The call followed the bureau’s confirmation that a local resident was diagnosed with the disease after traveling to Singapore and Malaysia in April.

According to an SSM statement released on Friday, the 47-year-old woman visited the two Southeast Asian countries in a tour group from April 20 to 25.

The patient, who began exhibiting measles symptoms on May 5, went to a local clinic on that day and another clinic on May 7 for treatment.

The health authorities are following up on the condition of individuals, including the patient’s family members and travel companions, who had close contact with her.

The bureau classified the case as the first measles case in the city this year.

Lam Chong, head of the Centre for Disease Control, stressed that it is crucial for the majority of the population to check their measles immunity status, citing the recent measles epidemic in Europe.

In addition to Japan and Taiwan, Lam reminded residents that measles is prevalent in many Southeast Asian and European countries.

He urged parents not to take their children who have not had a measles shot to these countries and regions.

“In the recent years, due to a drop in the measles vaccination rate, the disease became a problem again [in Europe], with a measles outbreak spreading to countries like France,” said Lam, as cited in a TDM report.

However, the official said that over 95 percent of local residents are immune to measles, implying that an epidemic is unlikely.

He said that isolated measles case – whether local or from overseas – would not lead to the spread of measles in Macau.

Share this: Tweet





