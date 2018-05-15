IPIM calls for applicants for products fair

Applications for the Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair 2018 kick off today and will be open until May 28, targeting local enterprises that retails made-in-Macau products, local brands, overseas products and products from Portuguese-speaking countries distributed by local agents.

Jointly organized by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong, the “Macau SME Exhibition Subsidy Scheme” is also applicable to the Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair 2018.

The fair will be held in the Venetian Macao and will last for three days from July 27.

Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair 2018 will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will continue assisting Guangdong and Macau, as well as countries along the Belt and Road route, in developing multilateral economic and trade markets and reinforcing collaboration, IPIM said in a statement.

An array of products will be showcased at the 2018 fair, including souvenirs, food, daily necessities, cultural and creative projects, and products of time honored brands.

More elements of the Belt and Road Initiative are also added to this year’s exhibition, according to the organizers.

Also, in celebration of the anniversary, the Macau Products Exhibition & Sales Area will feature new themes and high-quality products. The Macao Franchise Expo 2018 will also be held concurrently.

