Libraries expand reading kits for toddlers

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has added distribution points at Bairro da Ilha Verde Library

and S. Lourenço Library for free infant and toddler reading kits. Eligible children can receive kits in Chinese or Portuguese, each containing five books suitable for different age groups for independent or parent-child reading. The program, launched in 2023, now has eight distribution points, with over 8,100 eligible infants and toddlers having received kits to date, promoting early literacy in the community.

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