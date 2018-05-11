Local creative products showcased at Shenzhen fair

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the Cultural Industries Fund have jointly set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, promoting the participation of the city’s design and performing arts entities at the 14th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF).

Continuing until May 14 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, the “Macao Creative Pavilion” is themed on local creativity, showcasing and commercializing local cultural and creative products, according to the IC.

The opening ceremony of the pavilion was held yesterday and was presided over by local officials including the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Mok Ian Ian.

The pavilion aims to display and promote the city’s original designs and accomplishments of the performing arts, highlighting Macau’s

cultural and creative brands and their image. A total of ten cultural and creative entities from Macau are participating in

the fair. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the PRC and the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau organized the “Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau Cultural Industry Cooperation” forum at this year’s fair.

The IC president was invited to be a guest speaker and attended the forum.

The IC has organized the participation of the city’s cultural and creative sector in the ICIF since 2006, and has also been inviting local cultural and

creative entities to join the pavilion since its inception in 2010.

The five-day event includes a number of exhibitors and organizations from mainland China and overseas.

