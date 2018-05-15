Local firm records ten-fold increase in revenue since working with Sands China

A micro-sized logistics enterprise in the city has experienced a ten-fold increase in its sales revenue since its partnership with Sands China started over a decade ago.

Established in 1991, Chi Kei Fo Van (Transportation) started providing services to Sands China when it opened Sands Macao in the SAR in 2004.

Since then, the firm has experienced significant growth in its business. They have increased their number of vehicles from two medium-sized vans to a total of seven today, including large-scale vehicles, mini vans and refrigerated vehicles.

The enterprise has been servicing the integrated resort operator by removing construction waste related to new property openings, transporting any waste that needs to be taken to landfill, and re-allocating large size furniture or machines within the properties.

Chi Kei Fo Van started the business with seven full time employees and has now grown to twelve full-time staff with several casual and flex-time workers.

“We benefit from Sands China’s expansion because it has created more business opportunities for small companies like ours,” said Si Tou Peng Chio, the owner of the local firm.

Currently, Sands China accounts for 70 to 80 percent of their total business volume.

Chi Kei Fo Van is one of four winners in the Service Excellence Category of the 2017 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, awarded in recognition of their contributions to the city’s recovery effort after Typhoon Hato.

The Sands Supplier Excellence Awards recognises the cooperation and service of several of its outstanding suppliers.

Nearly 30 companies were nominated for the previous Sands Supplier Excellence Awards by Sands China’s business units and employees, carefully selected from among thousands of service providers and suppliers that work with the company.

The companies nominated represent diverse industries such as construction and development; furniture, fixtures and fittings; facilities and services; hotel supplies; food and beverage; and many others.

Since the firm’s accolades at the 2017 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, the local company has also been recognized by new clients requesting the firm to provide a range of services both in the public and private sector.

The company has been awarded for wholeheartedly supporting Sands China’s daily operations and typhoon relief efforts after Hato caused extensive damage to the region back in August.

The local SME helped to transport bottled water to Sands China properties, sending 12 of its workers with two vehicles to transport over 2,000 cases of bottled water well into the early hours of the morning.

“We didn’t have any hesitation to help. Fortunately, we didn’t have any losses during the typhoon so we took on the mission to help others. We only charged for manpower and fuel,” said the entrepreneur.

Recalling the aftermath of Typhoon Hato, Sands China extended a program of ongoing support to its local SME suppliers.

It offered a 50 percent advance payment for purchase orders or contracts issued during the remainder of 2017.

Based on the average monthly spend of the three types of SME suppliers – small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Macao young entrepreneurs, and “Made-in-Macao” enterprises – the estimated total value of this 50 percent advance payment during the final four months of the year amounted to approximately USD25 million (MOP200 million).

Sands China did not cancel any purchase orders or contracts as a result of local SME suppliers not being able to deliver goods or services on time due to the typhoons. Instead, these suppliers were given the option to cancel their purchase orders or contracts without any penalty from Sands China.

Sands China considers its suppliers to be partners in mutual success, acknowledging that by working hand-in-hand, they would be better able to meet the company strategy of delivering excellent service to its guests and visitors.

“We’ve always had good communication with the procurement team of Sands China. We receive simple and direct communication so no orders are missed,” said the owner.

Chi Kei Fo Van is slated to benefit from Sands China’s upcoming USD1.1 billion project, The Londoner Macao.

“The preparation and construction period [of The Londoner] will bring sales growth to our business,” he said.

“Our thanks go to Sands China for supporting local SMEs for so many years,” Si Tou remarked.

Sands China sees it as its mission to support local SME suppliers, continually hosting a series of SME programs to provide a platform for these enterprises to increase their sales revenue.

As a company based in Macau, Sands China is proud to have taken innovative steps to assist local SMEs.

With these initiatives, local SMEs can grow together with the gaming operator.

“We have been in business with Sands China for many years, even before the SME programs were launched. So with these initiatives, we gleaned more business and support from different operators,” he added.

Chi Kei Fo Van currently serves some 10 clients including government departments, private firms and integrated resort operators.

This article is sponsored by

Sands China Ltd.

