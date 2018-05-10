Macau Tower lit in blue for Europe Day

An illumination ceremony was held on Tuesday night at the Macau Tower to mark Europe Day 2018, in the context of the 2018 European Union-China Tourism Year (ECTY 2018) and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the EU Office to Macau.

Co-organized by the Global Tourism Economy Forum and the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macao, the landmark Macau Tower was temporarily illuminated in blue, the color of the union’s flag, in order to “represent a symbolic bridge of light.”

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak – who stood in as acting chief executive in Chui Sai On’s absence – shared a platform with the head of the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macau, Ambassador Carmen Cano de Lasala, to officiate the ceremony.

Speaking on the successes of the political and economic union, Ambassador Lasala said “this ambitious and remarkable project has shaped the course of European history and redefined Europe’s place in the world. […] We are determined that our projects are to be a force for good in the world and we look forward to working with all of our partners to this end.”

“Today, we are pleased to celebrate this day with our trusted partner, Macau,” she added. “We are delighted that one of the landmarks of Macau, the Macau Tower, will be lit in the European colors – the EU blue. This is a sign of our friendship and our commitment to deepen our relations even further.”

Secretary Wong’s comments at the ceremony were, in contrast, focused more on practicalities.

“During this festive moment […] I take the liberty to convey best wishes to the EU and the people of its member states,” he said.

“Last year, the EU and the United Kingdom successfully resolved Brexit-related issues which ensured the stability of political and economic development in Europe,” added the Secretary for Security. “Meanwhile, healthy growth in economy and investments, [and the] decrease in unemployment rate and deficit among members states of the EU proved that Europe had overcome uncertainties caused by various political and economic challenges. The recovery of Europe will provide a powerful catalyst for global economic development.”

The 22nd EU-Macao Joint Committee Meeting was held in Macau earlier this year, where the two parties agreed to step up cooperation in areas such as combating human trafficking, traditional herbal medicinal products regulation, environmental protection and tourism.

“We felt the EU’s strong passion and interest in joining regional economic integration development in Macau,” said Secretary Wong in reference to the meeting.

A collaboration between numerous institutions including the European Commission and a host of tourism boards and cultural offices, ECTY 2018 seeks to promote tourism ties between Europe and the greater China region.

According to a speech made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in January this year, ECTY 2018 is an initiative that seeks to “drive common development, win- win reciprocity and inject new impetus into the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU.”

In March, more than 50 landmarks and iconic sites across 18 EU countries were illuminated in red to coincide with the celebration of the lantern festival in China. Tuesday’s illumination was a symbol of the cultural reciprocity embodied by ECTY 2018.

Also present at the illumination ceremony was the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ho Iat Seng, as well as former chief executive Edmund Ho, in his role as chairman of the Global Tourism Economy Forum. DB

