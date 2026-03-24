Man arrested for secretly filming female colleague in restroom

A local man in his 30s was arrested by the Public Security Police for allegedly filming a female colleague in a company restroom on Av. Comercial de Macau last Thursday. The suspect, an engineer and coworker of the victim, reportedly attempted to claim he helped pursue the perpetrator. Police review of CCTV showed he had fled the scene. He admitted filming out of curiosity and later deleted the footage. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

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