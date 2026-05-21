MGM Kicks Off “The 12th MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class”

MGM announced today to kick off “The 12th MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class” in collaboration with its long-standing partner, the Wushu General Association of Macau, continuing its commitment to the systematic inheritance and talent development of Lingnan Lion Dance. The program provides structured introductory training for children aged 5 to 8, serving as an important starting point for engaging in Lingnan Lion Dance. As the Lion Dance heritage initiative enters a new phase in 2026, the program has also been incorporated into an upgraded development framework, further promoting lion dance from a festive cultural expression into a “citywide sport.”

As a cross-regional cultural language of the Chinese community, lion dance has long been rooted in the Chinese traditions, carrying blessings and cultural symbolism during festivals, business openings, and significant occasions. MGM has consistently positioned itself as a platform for folk culture, leveraging sustained investment to connect professional systems with community resources, and advancing lion dance from a traditional performance into a cultural and sporting activity with broader social participation value. Since 2010, MGM has established a strong partnership with the Wushu General Association of Macau, working together to promote the development of Lingnan Lion Dance. In the same year, MGM successfully broke the world record and created the world’s largest dancing lion, enhancing Macau’s international standing in the lion dance stage. The Association has played a key role in organizing, providing standards and professional competitive frameworks for the “MGM International Lion Dance Championship”, ensuring international-level quality. At the same time, it has introduced Women’s Traditional Lion Dance Competition, breaking the historically male-dominated participation model and fostering a more inclusive development approach.

With further upgrades to the initiative in 2026, the collaboration between the two entities will expand beyond competitions to encompass talent development systems and community-wide engagement, moving toward a more comprehensive cultural development model. By integrating the Association’s expertise in professional systems, standards, and network coordination with MGM’s strengths in resource integration, urban platforms, and international network, the initiative will gradually establish a complete development pathway encompassing “Junior Lion Dance Training – Youth Advancement – Professional Development – Citywide Sport”, driving Lingnan Lion Dance toward a more systematic and sustainable cultural model.

This year’s program is jointly organized by MGM and the Wushu General Association of Macau, with strong support from the Macao SAR Government’s Education and Youth Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, and Macao Government Tourism Office. The program continues to adopt an interest-based teaching philosophy, emphasizing fun and interactive learning. It allows children to experience lion dance in a relaxed environment while developing basic techniques, rhythm, and teamwork. Throughout the process, participants also build confidence, cooperation skills, and a sense of cultural identity. Since its launch in 2015, the “MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class” has trained more than 740 participants and reached approximately 70% of local schools in Macau, gradually building a sustainable talent pipeline for lion dance. MGM firmly believes that true heritage is not merely about preserving skills, but about integrating culture into daily life and making it part of the younger generation’s growth.

“The 12th MGM Junior Lion Dance Summer Class” will accept application from May 21 to June 4. Classes will run from July 15 to August 28 at the Barra District. This program targets 175 admissions; if applications exceed this number, participants will be selected by a computer-generated draw. MGM will notify successful applicants via email on June 9. For more details, please visit MGM’s official website, call (853) 8802 3833, or email liondance@mgm.mo.

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