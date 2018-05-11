Music | Fado singers join Chinese Orchestra

Fado music played by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, featuring Portuguese singers Mísia and Pedro Moutinho, will take place on May 31 at the Cultural Center. The concert will be part of the Macao Arts Festival program.

Mísia is a Portuguese contemporary singer who is widely celebrated for her timeless and universal sentiments, which form part of her many songs sung not only in her native language but also in many other languages.

Pedro Moutinho is a member of probably the most influential family in contemporary Portuguese fado of all time. His brothers are Camané, the fado singer whose impeccable career has become the standard by which all others are judged; and Hélder Moutinho, singer, lyricist, producer, one of the most versatile of all current fado singers. By now, however, Pedro Moutinho has enough of a career of his own that it is no longer necessary to compare him to his brother’s.

The concert’s program features fados such as “Fado Adivinha”, “Fogo Preso”, “Lágrima”, “Tive um Coração, Perdi-o”, “Garras dos Sentidos”, “Ao Deus Dará”, “Veio a Saudade”, “Alfama”, and many others.

Share this: Tweet





