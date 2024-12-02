New transport chief plans LRT expansion to alleviate traffic

The incoming Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, has unveiled ambitious plans to tackle the city’s traffic congestion.

In a press conference yesterday, Tam expressed his commitment to extending the light rail system into the heart of Macau Peninsula, a move he believes is essential for modern urban development.

“Based on the extension of the eastern light rail line (LRT) to Qingmao, I will explore further extension of the LRT line to the heart of the Macau Peninsula to solve the core traffic congestion problem,” he said.

Tam said enhancing rail transit is vital for any progressive city, he stressed the need for improved rail infrastructure.

“To develop effective rail transit, relevant parties will strengthen the promotion in the future, with light rail as the mainstay and other transportation systems as supplements,” he said.

Asked about alternative traffic solutions at yesterday’s press conference, such as ride-hailing and taxi services, Tam maintained an open-minded stance.

“I would keep an open mind and study and explore any means that can effectively solve traffic problems,” he said.

He aims to integrate the LRT with other forms of transport to not only alleviate congestion but also to promote sustainable urban mobility.

In a separate note, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has said the LRT has submitted reports summarizing two train system failures in September and October.

The bureau has mandated a technical analysis from the company to identify the causes of these incidents and to propose measures to prevent future occurrences. In response to lawmaker Ron Lam’s inquiry, the bureau noted most of the LRT system is exposed to outdoor conditions. During typhoons, debris can obstruct tracks, and infrastructure may suffer damage. NS