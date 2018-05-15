Official pledges to respect views of the SARs

Beijing’s top official in charge of Hong Kong and Macau affairs has pledged to respect the views of the two SARs, with regards to its integration with the mainland’s economic and infrastructure development.

The director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Zhang Xiaoming, noted that the capital should also use approaches initiated by the two SARs.

“We need to have mutual respect, and put ourselves in each other’s shoes. In particular, we need to give enough respect to the views of the Hong Kong and Macau governments,” said Zhang, as cited in a report issued by the South China Morning Post.

“For example, in managing Hong Kong and Macau affairs, there will be different acceptable approaches, and we should try to use the approach put forth by the two governments,” the top official added.

Although Zhang stressed the significance of Beijing’s “one country, two systems” formula for governing Hong Kong, he noted that cross-border affairs could not be handled the same way as the mainland provinces.

He also stressed the need to use methods and language which is easily acceptable by both SARs’ societies when promoting Beijing’s policies in a bid to “obtain the best sociopolitical results.”

According to him, Beijing will roll out further policies to help people from Hong Kong and Macau work, study and do business more easily in the mainland.

Zhang also emphasized the need to build cross-border projects based on international standards, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, which has faced several safety concerns.

“There is a need to seriously evaluate Hong Kong and Macau societies’ reactions, and to do such projects well,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





