Partial opening of Border Gate bus terminal delayed

The local government now expects to put the Border Gate bus terminal into partial operation during the Chinese New Year holiday of 2019.

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário revealed the information earlier this week to the Legislative Assembly’s Follow- up Committee on Land and Public Concession Affairs.

Previously, the estimated completion date to the renovation of the border gate bus terminal was in the second quarter of 2019.

Raimundo assured the AL committee that, by the end of this year, the border gate bus terminal renovation will be almost fully completed.

Regarding the progress of other projects that were damaged during last year’s Typhoon Hato, the government reported that the IIha Verde affordable house project will see its repair works finished in June at the latest.

Previously, the government announced it would incorporate a calculation of rainy days into construction contracts in order to stop contractors from using rainy days as an excuse to delay the completion of projects. The Infrastructure Development Office will soon introduce the new method.

During the meeting, Rosário stated that due to the large number of public engineering projects in Macau, and due to the shortage of human resources, the government is under pressure to complete projects, which in turn leads to less comprehensive supervision of projects.

