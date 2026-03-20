Police bust suspected illegal currency exchange

The Judiciary Police uncovered a 42-year-old mainland man suspected of conducting illegal currency exchanges, with the case now handed to the Public Prosecutions Office. On March 17, officers patrolling the New Port area intercepted the man, who allegedly agreed with a gambler to exchange RMB4,800 for HKD5,000. Police seized RMB1,200, HKD155,000, and two mobile phones from him, believing the suspect had been engaging in such activity for about a month

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