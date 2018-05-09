Residential property price index records slight increase

The overall residential property price index for January to March 2018

slightly increased by 0.6 percent over the previous period to 253.4, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has indicated.

The indices for the Macau Peninsula (253.6) and Taipa & Coloane

(252.1) rose by 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.

The index for existing residential units (267.7) grew by 0.7 percent from the

previous period, with the indices for those on the Macau Peninsula (262.6) and in Taipa & Coloane (291.2) rising by 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (270.0) increased by 0.2 percent over the previous period.

Analyzed according to year of building completion, the indices for residential units built more than 20 years ago and completed between 11 and 20 years ago both went up by 0.9 percent, whereas the index for those built in five years or less dropped by 0.5 percent.

Analyzed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the

first quarter of 2018 (253.4) grew by 1.8 percent compared to that in the fourth

quarter of 2017 (248.9).

The index for pre-sale residential units rose by 12.3 percent, while that of existing residential units dropped by 1.5 percent.

