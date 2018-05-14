Sands China launches development program

Sands China last week launched its latest horizontal development program, offering 48 team members the chance to participate in a two-year academic coursework program and on-the-job training at its departments.

The Sands China Manager Development Program for Integrated Resorts was jointly developed by Sands China and the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT), offering professional training courses and horizontal work experience to nurture local leaders in hospitality management for integrated resorts.

It is the first of its kind in horizontal development programs for pit supervisors and pit managers, offering them two years of academic coursework at IFT and on-the-job training within three departments: food and beverage, front office and housekeeping.

During the first 12 months, participants receive one day of paid training at IFT and four days of training at Sands China departments.

For the next 12 months, they receive full-time training at one of the departments in order to develop skills to overcome challenges and gain management experience.

The program has received applications from over 250 team members, with 48 chosen to join the program this year.

The first group of 23 team members have already started their coursework.

Upon completion, qualified participants can move to middle management in integrated resort operations, in positions such as assistant manager or manager.

Among the participants, 12 are graduates of the one-year Diploma Programme in Business Management exclusively offered by Sands China and the University of Macau, which encourages team members to continue their education.

Each participant receives a subsidy of over MOP 16,000 from Sands China for the coursework.

Speaking at the launch of the program, Sands China president, Wilfred Wong, said the company will “continue to invest resources into offering [employees] a diverse range of career development programs.”

Meanwhile, the gaming operator also invited local educational institutions to review their achievement in training team members, with program types comprised of continuing education, professional certification, vocational training and horizontal talent development, amongst others.

“Sands China considers talent development [to be] crucial to the company’s success and for the continued development of Macau as a world centre of tourism and leisure,” said Wong.

“We are very thankful for the education institutions we work with for helping us provide a platform for the professional development of Macau locals,” he added. LV

