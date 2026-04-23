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Tap Seac Art Fair opens today

- Thursday, April 23, 2026 - 10 hours ago No Comments 1,048 Views

The Tap Seac Craft Market will open its 2026 spring edition today, drawing local and regional artisans to showcase creative talent in handicrafts. The biannual event features a creative market with diverse goods, food stalls, craft workshops, and music by artists from various regions. Tonight’s performers include mainland singer-actor Chen Siqian at 6 p.m., known for “Happy Male” and the 2020 QQ Music hit “I Grow a Tree,” followed by Silping T. at 8 p.m. and Ar b Chiang at 9 p.m. The fair runs on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 10 p.m.

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