Macau set to ‘light up’ by year-end with festival featuring three key areas

Beginning this Saturday, numerous light installations have appeared on Macau’s streets, evoking the annual “Light up Macao,” while the Government Tourism Office (MGTO) revealed that this year’s festival activities are currently in the bid-evaluation phase and are expected to focus on three districts.

According to authorities, the three districts. Include the northern district, Nam Van, and the ZAPE area.

A variety of light decorations now adorn the streets of Macau from Patane to the Ponte 16 area, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Macau’s light festival.

However, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the city’s tourism office, stated that this year’s event is expected to mirror previous editions, with activities scheduled for the end of the year. A decision on the company selected to execute the festival activities is anticipated within the month.

According to her, this year’s event will be more concentrated, focusing on fewer districts compared to previous years. The northern district and Nam Van Lake area – popular venues from past festivals – will be retained, while the Macau Grand Prix Museum in the ZAPE area will host supporting activities.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the tourism chief explained that such an approach was informed by a review of past experiences and feedback from stakeholders. She also noted that, due to the ongoing tender evaluation process, further details cannot be disclosed at this time.

When asked if this year’s event would feature drone performances again, Senna Fernandes indicated that there is a possibility of their return, contingent on their popularity among the public.

Meanwhile, referencing the 1.144 million inbound visitors recorded during mainland China’s eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival “golden week” break, the MGTO director expressed confidence that fourth-quarter visitor arrivals to Macau will remain “relatively high.” “With various events scheduled for the second half of the year, we expect to attract both leisure and business travelers,” she added, highlighting upcoming events such as the Macau International Trade and Investment Fair, the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, the National Games, and the Grand Prix.

Like this: Like Loading...