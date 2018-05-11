Tender for LRT Barra station construction project opens

The public tender for the construction project of the main body of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Barra station opened this week, according to an official announcement published by the Transportation Infrastructure Office (GIT).

The project includes the construction of a metro tunnel, emergency circulation channels, as well as the station.

Construction sites are located between the Sai Van lake and the Sai Van bridge (on the Macau Peninsula side), and at the Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van.

A maximum of 1,331 working days for the construction period is allowed. The quoted price of construction will contribute half to the government’s decision.

The tender will remain open until June 5th.

Earlier on Monday, GIT has announced the termination of a contract with Mitsuibishi Heavy Industries concerning the additional purchase of LRT trains.

“The Government and the LRT trains supplier have agreed on the termination of the contract for purchasing additional trains. The signed agreement primarily covers the settlement of the works that had been carried out, purchased materials, the processing and delivery of materials and components that had been already produced, advance payment and progress settlement. The amount involved is about MOP360 million,” the GIT announcement reads.

“The Government made this decision due to considering the current quantity of LRT trains purchased can already meet the needs of the development of the LRT network in [the] short to medium term. In this way, the termination of the contract can reduce the costs of train maintenance in the future, which comply with the general interests of the society,” the report continued.

