UM research shows construction workers face sleep, pain and anxiety issues

A recent University of Macau (UM) study has raised concerns over the physical and mental well-being of construction workers in Macau, finding that sleep disorders, chronic pain, and anxiety significantly affect their quality of life.

The study adopted a Public and Patient Involvement approach, engaging workers, trade union representatives, and stakeholders to identify health concerns directly from the industry’s perspective.

Nearly 900 active construction workers were surveyed, with the research examining how fatigue, sleep quality, pain, and emotional stress affect overall health-related quality of life.

The findings showed a clear association between sleep disturbances and chronic pain and reduced quality of life. Anxiety was also identified as a significant contributing factor affecting workers’ well-being.

Lead researcher and physiotherapist Leong I Man noted that construction workers are routinely exposed to physically demanding tasks and variable working conditions, which can place considerable strain on both physical and mental health.

She said that while regulatory improvements have strengthened occupational safety standards, “further attention is needed to address workers’ health needs.”

The study recommended enhancing occupational health management systems and expanding on-site health education programmes to better support workers. It also suggested that future policy development should integrate health promotion measures alongside ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and administrative procedures within the construction sector.

The construction sector generated revenue of MOP54.66 billion in 2024, according to the Statistics and Census Service. The number of construction establishments also rose by 272 year-on-year to 4,754, an increase of around 6%.

The government has strengthened the regulatory framework, with the Construction Industry Occupational Safety and Health Law taking effect in November 2023 to improve workplace safety standards.

Authorities are also reviewing related building regulations to streamline administrative procedures and promote digital applications for construction approvals.

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