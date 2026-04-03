Wong Sio Chak affirms need to cap civil service numbers, rules out pay rise

Authorities acknowledged the need to limit the number of civil servants while emphasizing to lawmakers that any salary increase must take into account various social expenditures.

“We really need to limit the size of our civil service. We cannot keep expanding it,” said Secretary for Administration and Justice, Wong Sio Chak, as he outlined new administrative regulations aimed at improving the government’s overall efficiency through measures including optimizing functions, streamlining staffing, restructuring organizational frameworks, leveraging technology, and enhancing service delivery.

At Wednesday’s Legislative Assembly (AL) meeting, the Secretary delivered a comprehensive response to oral questions raised by legislators José Pereira Coutinho and Chan Hao Weng, addressing whether the government plans to increase salary points for senior and middle management, improve allowances for entry-level civil servants, and introduce measures to alleviate financial hardships among public employees.

Any adjustments to civil service pay in 2027 must follow established procedures, with a decision to be made only after the Pay Commission completes its review, Wong told the Legislative Assembly.

He remarked that pay is determined based on responsibilities and job duties and cannot be increased arbitrarily, adding, “It is not feasible for everyone to receive a salary comparable to that of the Chief Executive.”

According to Wong, over the ten-year period from 2017 to 2026, civil service pay points were adjusted five times, with the most recent adjustment occurring in 2024. The value of a pay point has increased from MOP83 in 2017 to the current MOP94, representing a cumulative increase of 13.25%.

The Secretary outlined government support measures for entry-level civil servants, including a grant of MOP940 per child and MOP2,820 per elderly person residing in a nursing home. Staff members still facing financial difficulties after claiming these subsidies may apply for a monthly living allowance ranging from MOP1,410 to MOP2,820.

Benefits that civil servants generally qualify for – such as seniority bonuses, housing allowances, family allowances, marriage allowances, and childbirth allowances – are calculated based on salary points; therefore, actual amounts increase accordingly as the value of salary points rises.

Taking the housing allowance as an example, the amount has been adjusted from MOP3,320 in 2017 to the current MOP3,760, an increase of 13.25%.

Wong pointed out that fiscal reserves are not only used to pay civil servant salaries but also to support expenditures on infrastructure, public welfare, education, and social services. Using an analogy, he said, “Being a steward isn’t that easy; in your own household, you don’t just spend all your income on food without giving it any thought,” emphasizing the need to comprehensively consider all social expenditures.

While salary is important, Wong stressed that it is not the only measure to boost civil servants’ morale, noting that a sense of belonging, a spirit of responsibility, and an awareness and attitude toward public service are equally crucial.

He further clarified that a performance-based system exists: those with outstanding performance may be promoted, while those with poor performance will remain in their current positions. If disciplinary procedures are involved, suspension or dismissal may be imposed in accordance with the law.

He reiterated that the government currently has no demotion mechanism, but there have been instances where senior managers were reassigned due to poor performance. In such cases, leaders must assume the responsibility of guiding and correcting mistakes and leading their teams forward.

Meanwhile, Wong added, the civil service team must adopt a constructive attitude, continuously train new recruits, and enhance educational qualifications, knowledge, and skill levels. Teamwork and team spirit, he said, are integral components of civil service culture.

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