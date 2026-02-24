Zone A public housing delivers 1,100 units

The public housing project on lot A2 of the new landfill zone has been completed and temporarily taken over, providing about 1,100 residential units across 15,849 square meters. The project also includes public parking, commercial, and social facilities, according to the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) website. The project features prefabricated elements and metal forms. It was designed by Architect Chan Hou Kuan of Civil Engineering Consultancy Ltd., with oversight by CAA, Planeamento e Engenharia, Consultores Limitada. The filing states that the maximum 1,250-working-day timeline was delayed by 43 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

