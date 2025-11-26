Architect José Maneiras passes away at 90

José Celestino da Silva Maneiras, a pioneering architect whose vision and craftsmanship shaped the residential and urban landscape of Macau, died late Monday evening at age 90.

Born in Macau in 1935, Maneiras embodied a deep commitment to the city’s architectural identity, blending functionality with social consciousness throughout his colorful career.

In 1953, Maneiras began his architectural journey at the University of Porto’s Faculty of Fine Arts. He graduated in 1962 and returned to Macau from Portugal the same year – when the city was still under Portuguese control and its architectural scene was largely limited and utilitarian.

From 1962 to 1966, he worked with Manuel Vicente’s urban planning team, taking part in foundational projects that would shape the city’s evolving identity.

Then, in 1967, Maneiras opened his own architectural studio and embarked on a career marked by innovative residential designs that stood apart from Macau’s construction norms.

At a time when most construction in Macau consisted of no more than three-story buildings, typically replicated mechanically by engineers and draftsmen, according to Jornal Arquitectos, Maneiras’s buildings showcased careful craftsmanship and a nuanced respect for community life.

Maneiras’s work was regarded by many as “strongly influenced by the Porto School of Fine Arts,” known for its “contextual modernism” that blends simplicity, functionality, and local sensitivity.

His architecture was described by many of his peers as “competent and beautiful” while serving “practical needs.”

His private practice remained small but renowned.

His signature projects included the São Francisco Complex on Rua da Praia Grande and residential buildings along Estrada do Visconde de São Januário. One of his most notable works, completed in 1970, was the Macau Holy House of Mercy’s Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Blind at Fai Chi Kei. This design introduced tactile flooring and discreet handrails to aid visually impaired users, pioneering accessibility features decades before they became standard practice.

Beyond residential architecture, Maneiras extended his influence to commercial and industrial structures, including the Si Toi Hong Kong Bank building and the Canidrome Swimming Pool Complex.

These projects exhibited his occasional Brutalist leanings while maintaining a consistent dedication to human-centered design.

While much of his architectural legacy has been altered or lost due to redevelopment and a lack of preservation in Macau, Maneiras’s influence lives on through his contributions to the city and its professional community.

He was a founding member of the Macau Architects Association in 1987 and was honored as an honorary member of the Portuguese Order of Architects in 2006. Between 1989 and 1993, he served as president of the Leal Senado Municipal Council, “a key civic leadership role during a crucial period in Macau’s transition,” described by economist José Luís Sales Marques.

‘A man of great dignity’

His peers remember him as a man of dignity, humor, and unwavering dedication to his craft and his city.

Architect Nuno Soares, former president of the Center for Architecture and Urbanism, praised Maneiras as a “main architectural reference in Macau” and a “generous mentor to younger architects.”

Carlos Marreiros, architect, urban planner, designer, and artist, states, “In addition to being an architect, he created a remarkable body of work in Macau.”

Highlighting Maneiras’ humility, Soares told TDM Radio, “He was someone who shunned praise and flattery. He was very different from our class of architects, who usually have a lot of ego. He was the opposite of that.”

Sales Marques, who succeeded Maneiras as president of Macau’s historic Leal Senado and served from 1993 to 2001, told the Times that Maneiras was “a man of great dignity, with a sense of duty and good humor.”

He reflected on their shared legacy during Macau’s transition before its handover to China, calling Maneiras a “great friend” and “a son of Macau who always had it in his heart.”

