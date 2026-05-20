Chui Sai Peng wants ‘robocops’ to reinforce Macau’s image

Lawmaker Chui Sai Peng wants the government to bet more in cutting-edge technologies developed by the country, and particularly to support the construction of a robotized police force, he said yesterday at the Legislative Assembly (AL).

Chui was speaking on the period before the agenda of yesterday’s plenary session, taking this opportunity to call on the local government to pay more attention and support China’s efforts more in what concerns artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

“A few years ago, robotic arms, robot dogs, and humanoid robots were mere attractions at fairs and exhibitions, but today they are widely used in scenarios such as logistics sorting, industrial inspection, and intelligent policing, with a substantial transition from ‘knowing how to talk’ to ‘knowing how to work’,” Chui said.

The lawmaker claims that China has been making great advancements in what concerns “AI+” and that there is time for Macau to take advantage of these opportunities laid by the Central government for the development of AI, broadening the scope and depth of its application in the most diverse sectors, fostering new development models, and opening new spaces for economic growth.

“For example, ‘traffic police robots’ participate in traffic control, maintaining order, and providing tourist support, forming a synergistic cooperation model with on-site personnel, with many citizens stopping to record the moment,” he said, adding, “The application of robots in police work not only significantly increases the efficiency of law enforcement and management, but also frees police officers from routine tasks, allowing them to dedicate themselves to specialized functions of greater added value.”

“Macau still needs to develop further the application of artificial intelligence and robotics technology, especially in public services and urban management, for which a mature, large-scale model does not yet exist. Taking as a reference the positive experiences of the early years of the ‘traffic mascot’ that advised pedestrians on how to legally cross the streets, if it is possible to integrate more artificial intelligence technology and create a ‘police robot’ with Macau-specific characteristics, this will increase the effectiveness of governance,” he continued, adding that the same method could and should apply to “the integration of cultural, creative, and tourist elements which contributes to an innovative and interactive environment, and leveraging the ‘check-in economy’, reinforces the image of the tourist city and injects new dynamism into urban development.”

Recently, Macau made headlines beyond its borders when the police seized a human-operated humanoid robot after it startled a senior citizen on a Macau street, who was seen arguing with the robot.

According to several media sources, the woman was later taken to the hospital to receive assistance due to feeling unwell after the confrontation.

Authorities said at the time that the woman, who was on her phone, was startled when she suddenly noticed the robot behind her near the Lok Yeung Fa Yuen residential complex in Patane.

Videos circulating on several social media platforms showed the woman angrily confronting the robot before two officers arrived and seized it.

Lawmaker raises concerns over job impact of ‘robot croupiers’

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok has expressed his dissatisfaction with the presence and promotion of “robot croupiers” at a fair in Macau.

In an inquiry to the government during yesterday’s Legislative Assembly (AL) plenary session, the lawmaker said the promotion made croupiers fear for their jobs.

The humanoid performing casino croupier duties was presented and promoted in Macau during last week’s Global Gaming Expo Asia (G2E Asia) held at the Venetian Macao.

According to Leong, during the event, “A promoter told the media that the cost of these robots has fallen significantly and that he is confident they will attract more gaming operators to introduce them. As soon as the news broke, there was a great deal of discussion in various gaming worker groups. Many croupiers fear being replaced by these robots in the future, which would directly affect their jobs.”

“In my opinion, the core value of scientific and technological development should be to serve humanity, to support humanity, and not to replace humanity,” the lawmaker said.

Leong remarked that at stake are the livelihoods of tens of thousands of families among the roughly 24,000 croupiers working in Macau casinos, noting that the introduction of this type of robot to perform such jobs could severely affect the local economy.

The lawmaker noted that for several years, the sector has been trying to promote the introduction of “robot croupiers,” which he said has immediately provoked reactions from workers, who have expressed concerns and opposition through trade unions.

He said that in the past, the government responded promptly to this issue, giving employees confidence. Still, he said it is necessary to continue doing so and to ensure that local workers – one of the protected professional categories reserved for local residents – remain guaranteed. RM

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