Domestic helper arrested over lost phone

A domestic helper is suspected of failing to report and appropriating a mobile phone left at a store checkout in Taipa, police said. The Public Security Police said the victim left a phone worth about MOP3,500 at a shop last Friday. She returned minutes later but could not find it and reported case. Officers reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the suspect at her workplace, recovering the phone from a shopping bag. She claimed she was temporarily keeping it for a friend.

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