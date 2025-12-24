FCC bans new Chinese-made drones, citing security risks

The Federal Communications Commission earlier this week said it would ban new foreign-made drones, a move that will keep new Chinese-made drones such as those from DJI and Autel out of the U.S. market.

The announcement came a year after Congress passed a defense bill that raised national security concerns about Chinese-made drones, which have become a dominant player in the U.S., widely used in farming, mapping, law enforcement and filmmaking.

The bill called for stopping the two Chinese companies from selling new drones in the U.S. if a review found they posed a risk to American national security. The deadline for the review was Dec. 23.

The FCC said Monday the review found that all drones and critical components produced in foreign countries, not just by the two Chinese companies, posed “unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States and to the safety and security of U.S. persons.” But it said specific drones or components would be exempt if the Pentagon or Department of Homeland Security determined they did not pose such risks.

The FCC cited upcoming major events, such as the 2026 World Cup, America250 celebrations and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, as reasons to address potential drone threats posed by “criminals, hostile foreign actors, and terrorists.”

Michael Robbins, president and chief executive officer of AUVSI, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, said in a statement that the industry group welcomes the decision. He said it’s time for the U.S. not only to reduce its dependence on China but build its own drones. DIDI TANG, WASHINGTON, MDT/AP

