MGM’s recent “Gastronomic Journey with Star Chefs” series, welcome back culinary master Chef Dave Pynt, chef-owner and founder of Singapore’s award-winning wood-fire grill restaurant Burnt Ends. Chef Pynt returns to Macau for his second guest-chef takeover, presenting an exclusive epicurean experience at Grill 58 of MGM Cotai. Showcasing refined Australian-style barbecue, the pop-up offers an exceptional dining journey shaped by Pynt’s signature open-fire and wood-smoking techniques, delivering bold and unforgettable flavours.

Founded in 2013 by chef-owner Dave Pynt, Burnt Ends is a modern Australian barbecue restaurant centered on a focused approach to wood-fire cooking, using apple or almond wood as the kitchen’s primary fuel. Operating without gas or electric cooking, the kitchen relies on live fire and precise heat control to allow the natural qualities of ingredients to take center stage.

Grill 58 is helmed by Chef Basil Yu who brings more than two decades of culinary expertise to the restaurant. The dining destination unites three culinary expressions: premium meats and seafood, the elemental magic of woodfire grilling, and the artistry of teppanyaki. Equipped with Spanish-made enclosed charcoal ovens and height-adjustable grills, Grill 58 imparts layered depth and an elegant smokiness to its dishes. For this guest-chef event, the Grill 58 culinary team has specially prepared over 800 kilograms of apple wood, working in tandem with the restaurant’s robust open-fire facilities for Burnt Ends team to recreate its signature wood-fire flavours in Macau. With closely aligned culinary philosophies and positioning, both parties share an uncompromising commitment to quality and craftsmanship, making this collaboration a continuation of their mutual dedication to the art of wood-fire cooking.

Having honed his craft across Europe and Asia, Pynt’s pursuit of excellence has earned Bumt Ends widespread recognition. Widely regarded as one of Singapore’s most sought-after and difficult-to-book restaurants, Burnt Ends ranked 93rd on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list and 59th on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026. That same year, it also placed 9th place on The World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, earning the distinction of the highest-ranked restaurant in Asia and further affirming its leadership in contemporary wood-fire cuisine. In addition, Burnt Ends has been awarded a Michelin one-star for eight consecutive years since 2018, and continues to receive high praise from food critics worldwide.

Renowned for his precise techniques that bring out the natural flavours of premium ingredients, Pynt presents a selection of signature dishes from Burnt Ends, including the Smoked Quail Egg and Caviar, Blackmore’s Striploin and King Crab and Garlic Brown Butter.

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