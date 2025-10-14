Guangdong students’ tuition and supplies subsidy results released

The Education and Youth Development Bureau announced the 2024/2025 school year tuition and learning supplies subsidy approvals for students studying in Guangdong. Students with conditional applications must submit supporting documents by Oct. 27 to verify eligibility, with review results expected next month. Approved students will receive a one-time deposit into their bank accounts. Tuition subsidies range from MOP6,000 to MOP8,000, depending on the education level, while learning supplies subsidies are fixed at MOP1,150 to MOP1,700.

