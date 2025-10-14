Man poses as casino host, defrauds gambler of HKD51,000 in chips

A 37-year-old mainland man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a casino host and defrauding a gambler of HKD51,000 worth of chips, the Judiciary Police (PJ) said. The suspect was also found to have overstayed in Macau by two months. According to the PJ, the man offered to book hotels and accompany the victim for dining and gambling. Before the victim’s return to the mainland, the suspect proposed to “safekeep” the chips for future use. When the victim returned on Oct. 8 to retrieve them, the man made excuses and disappeared. The suspect was arrested at a Cotai casino on Oct. 11.

