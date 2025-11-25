Merger of 3 bureaus under economy secretary’s portfolio set for year-end completion

The merger of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Science and Technology Development Fund, and the Consumer Council will be complete by the end of next year, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, announced yesterday at the Legislative Assembly. He noted that the process is being systematically advanced, including personnel arrangements and the division of responsibilities. Regarding the restructuring of the Monetary Authority of Macau, preliminary discussions are ongoing with the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau.

