MEMORY LANE

The Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, commonly known by its Chinese “short name” San Ma Lo (New Road), is the main avenue in the heart of the Peninsula.

Some 600 meters long, the avenue’s construction began in 1915 to create a proper connection between inner and outer harbor areas, passing through the old residential and commercial area of the city that now comprises part of the Macau Historical Center.

Before that, the avenue was formerly a part of a narrow network of busy alleys that created a difficult connection between the two sides of the city.

By order of the governor, the buildings and hills alongside the alleys were altered or demolished for the construction of the avenue, giving way to the construction of most of the other buildings we see alongside it, mostly dating from the early 1920s.

Contrary to common belief, Almeida Ribeiro was not a governor of Macau and according to the records of priest-cum-historian Monsignor Manuel Teixeira, he was never in Macau. The name of the Avenue stems from the fact that, at the time, he was serving as Minister of Colonies of Portugal, being the official who released the required money to expropriate the land and houses that were demolished to make way to the street. MDT/Renato Marques