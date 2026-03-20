MGM COTAI’s Five Foot Road and Aji Retain One MICHELIN Star

MGM COTAI has once again been recognized in the newly released MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2026. Two of its acclaimed restaurants, Five Foot Road and Aji, both retained their one MICHELIN star, reaffirming MGM’s commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences for guests.

“The continued recognition for Five Foot Road and Aji reflects our teams’ ability to deliver sustained excellence over time, while steadily elevating culinary execution, service delivery, and the consistency of our operation, which has earned continued affirmation from the MICHELIN authority,” Kenneth Feng, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said. “This level of consistency is made possible by the talent development platform that we have established, enabling our Golden Lion Team to grow and excel. Leveraging Macau’s distinctive strengths as a ‘UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy’, MGM remains committed to advancing Chinese regional cuisine and contemporary Asian creative dining, while further strengthening their influence on the international dining landscape.”

As one of the homegrown brands under MGM, Five Foot Road has held one MICHELIN star for four consecutive years, presenting refined Sichuan specialties that capture the classic spirit. Helmed by Executive Sous Chef Yang Dengquan, who has spent over 40 years in the industry, his dishes showcase the depth and breadth of Sichuanese cooking through masterful cooking technique, to deliver the essence of the 24-flavor-taste-profile beyond fiery and hot.

Aji, which has retained one MICHELIN star for two consecutive years, is built around the “Asian Bistronomy” concept, using refined French techniques to creatively present diverse Asian flavors, constructing a distinctive cross-cultural dining experience. Led by Pan Sihui, the Executive Sous Chef of MGM COTAI, the dishes from Aji highlight the natural character of ingredients through precise execution and layered composition, reimagining authentic flavors with a contemporary touch. Located at the heart of MGM COTAI, the restaurant overlooks The Spectacle, where guests can immerse themselves with technology and art while enjoying a uniquely captivating multi-sensory feast.

Five Foot Road and Aji offer curated menus featuring signature dishes that express each restaurant’s culinary philosophy and craftsmanship. For enquiries and reservations, please call (853) 8802 3888 or visit www.mgm.mo

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