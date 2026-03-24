MGM Partners with Yuewen to Boost MICE Economy and Creative Industries through IP-driven Innovation in Macau

From March 26 to April 19, MGM will join hands with Yuewen (China Literature Limited), with the support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of Macao SAR, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of Macao SAR, Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR, Macao Government Tourism Officeand Marine and Water Bureau of Macao SAR, to launch the “Discover New Worlds, Yuewen IP Tour Festival at Macau”. This initiative will bring popular intellectual properties (“IPs”) into MICE venues as well as neighborhoods across the city. In addition to IP-themed forums and business-matching sessions, the festival will encourage visitors to explore local shops and photo-worthy landmarks in Macau, thereby driving foot traffic and stimulating community spending. Through this partnership, MGM aims to introduce top-tier content and resources to create more opportunities for young creators and emerging professionals – enabling them to gain practical experience and broaden their development in lifestyle and digital communication.

Linking MICE with Creative Industries: MGM partners with Industry Leaders to Explore New Business Models

On March 27, the annual “Yuewen Global IP Awards 2025” will debut at the MGM Theater at MGM COTAI, bringing together Yuewen’s authors, representatives from cultural and creative industries, as well as acclaimed singers, actors, and film/TV celebrities from Mainland China, to unveil its signature annual awards. This marks the first time the award gala is being staged in Macau, introducing pioneering content and drawing significant industry attention to the city, enhancing the appeal and distinctiveness of high-endcultural MICE events.

On March 28, the “Yuewen IP Industry Forum” will take place at Fantasy Box, the multipurpose venue at MGM MACAU. The forum will gather representatives across the IP industry chain, including literature, film and animation, digital gaming, designer toys, and AI technology. It will focus on showcasing, trading, and implementing IP collaborations within various scenarios, with dedicated networking sessions to facilitate cooperation.

As the hosting platform, MGM is partnering with Yuewen to bring leading IP ecosystem resources to Macau. Leveraging MICE venues and event mechanisms, MGM aims to enable on-the-ground collaboration opportunities for local cultural tourism, cultural and creative sectors, and the MICE industry as well as SMEs. This initiative will drive the implementation of projects in IP licensing, content co-creation, IP derivative products, immersive experiences and digital applications.

Locking in on New AIGC Trends to Open New Opportunities for Local Young Creators

AI-generated content (“AIGC”) has developed rapidly in Mainland China in recent years, enabling more rapid production and easier dissemination across social mediaplatforms, which has created new content-creation and industry-entry opportunities for young creators. At the Yuewen IP Industry Forum, Yuewen will announce the launch of a series of AIGC video-support initiatives to provide funding and resource assistance for young creators. On the same day, a masterclass about “comic-style short dramas” (“Manju”) will be specifically held to share practical content-creation and technical methods.

Enhancing Macau’s cultural reputation through industry gala

On March 27, the annual “Yuewen Global IP Awards 2025” will be held at the MGM Theater at MGM COTAI, to unveil a total of 20 annual awards across IP, authors, animation, short dramas, comic-style short dramas, IP derivative products, films/TV, and digital gaming. This marks the first time the award gala is being staged in Macau, combining the influence of top-tier content with the capacity of the MICE sector, further enhancing the city’s cultural-MICE identity.

“Yuewen IP Hopping Adventure” expands IP-themed experiences to community

From March 26 to April 19, the “Yuewen IP Hopping Adventure” will bring IP-themed experiences into the city and local communities, connecting World Heritage sites and popular spots in the old town. The campaign will also partner with neighborhood merchants to let visitors collect stamps through consumption and redeem IP-themed gifts. The hopping adventure encourages cross-district exploration, boosting visitors’ longer stays, community foot traffic and spending.

The “Yuewen IP Pop-up Store” will be launched at Navy Yard No. 1 located in the Barra district. The store will feature a themed exhibition, limited-edition check-in points, and an on-water inflatable IP installation. On March 28, cosplayers dressed as IP characters will appear at the pop-up store and throughout the community to interact with fans. During the event period, IP-themed cruises and shuttle bus services will be arranged, while MGM restaurants will introduce limited IP-themed menus. Cosplayers dressed as popular IP characters will also join the “2026 Macao International Parade” on March 29.

Exploring Diverse Possibilities in Cultural–Tourism Integration

The collaboration between MGM and Yuewen spans multiple formats — from IP industry forums and youth talent development initiatives to a high-profile awards gala and city-wide experiential adventure. By integrating leading cultural IP resources with Macau’s distinctive local experiences, the partnership injects fresh momentum into industry exchange, project collaboration, and urban consumption. Moving forward, MGM will continue to work closely with partners across different sectors to bring Macau more culturally driven tourism experiences and cross-industry collaborations that blend strong content creation with robust market connectivity.

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