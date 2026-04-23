Sam Hou Fai concludes Portugal visit, cites ‘fruitful’ outcomes

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai concluded his visit to Portugal on Tuesday afternoon local time, describing the trip as successful in strengthening traditional ties and expanding cooperation between Macau and Portugal.

Before departing Lisbon, Sam held a series of high-level meetings with Portuguese officials on Tuesday morning, including meetings with the President of the Portuguese Republic, António José Seguro; the President of the Portuguese Parliament, José Pedro Aguiar-Branco; the Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro; and the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of Portugal, João Cura Mariano.

During the meetings, Sam continued to share details of Macau’s implementation of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle and Macau’s unique advantages as a platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as cited in a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau yesterday.

He also continued to highlight development opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Speaking to the media as he wrapped up his visit to Portugal and headed to Spain, the CE said the four Portuguese officials he met on Tuesday all agreed that Macau has an important role to play in the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Portugal and that it should fully tap into its potential.

He also noted that representatives from Macau and Portugal agreed to continue deepening exchanges across all fronts and jointly create better prospects for bilateral cooperation.

In his remarks, Sam noted that the comments received in the last four meetings added to those gathered in earlier meetings with the country’s Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion, and the Minister of Justice.

The CE said that Portuguese officials hoped that, on the one hand, companies from the Chinese mainland and Macau could leverage Portugal’s geographical advantages as a gateway to markets in Africa, Europe, and Latin America, and, on the other hand, Portuguese companies could make full use of Macau’s role as a platform to enter the mainland market.

According to Sam, a total of 61 cooperation agreements were signed in Portugal by government and business delegations. The agreements cover various fields, including cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, trade and commerce, high technology, tourism, education, “Big Health,” MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), and culture and sports.

He also noted that upon his return to Macau, the government will strive to ensure the effective implementation of these agreements by requiring relevant public administration departments to refine their efforts and ensure that projects proceed as planned.

He pointed out that the visit had enhanced mutual understanding between the two sides and deepened the traditional friendship, raising it to a new level.

Gov’t showcases global tourism ambitions at Madrid roadshow finale

The “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” concluded on April 21 with a closing “Macao Night” ceremony, marking the end of a five-day promotional campaign aimed at strengthening Macau visibility in the Spanish and broader European markets.

The event featured performances and cultural showcases highlighting Macau development in tourism, culture, trade, and sports. It also included gastronomy promotions, travel trade sessions, and multi-channel marketing initiatives designed to position Macau as a premium international destination.

Delivering remarks at the closing event, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said Macau recorded more than 40 million visitor arrivals in 2025, with international arrivals from Spain and Europe posting double-digit growth.

She said the government has intensified overseas promotion efforts, including multiple delegations to Spain last year and participation in tourism and technology exhibitions. These initiatives, she noted, are aimed at deepening cooperation with Spain’s travel industry and expanding Macau international visitor base.

“We sincerely invite friends in Spain to experience Macau’s latest development and China’s progress,” Senna Fernandes said, adding that the government hopes to strengthen long-term cooperation in tourism, trade, technology, and culture.

Chinese Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Yao Jing said Macau plays an important role as a platform for China–Portuguese-speaking countries cooperation, noting its bilingual system and cultural connectivity. He encouraged Spanish stakeholders to visit Macau and experience its East-meets-West heritage.

Madrid officials also welcomed the initiative. Francisco de Borja Fanjul Fernández-Pita said the roadshow offered residents a direct introduction to Macau, while Luis Fernando Martín Izquierdo of the Community of Madrid said the city continues to welcome Macau visitors to explore its cultural and culinary offerings.

Held at Puente del Rey from April 17 to 21, the roadshow featured 20 themed booths and interactive zones showcasing Macau’s tourism products, industry partnerships, and government initiatives. It was complemented by food promotions in Madrid restaurants and engagement with international influencers, including UN Tourism ambassador Khaby Lame.

MGTO said the initiative reflects the SAR’s strategy to position itself as a “precise connector” between mainland China and Spanish-speaking markets, while expanding its global tourism reach.

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