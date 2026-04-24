South Shore Green Promenade Zone 2 opens to public

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has opened Zone 2 of the second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade to the public, marking another milestone in the city’s ongoing waterfront enhancement project.

The newly accessible zone, located between Macau Tower and Portas do Entendimento, spans about 17,000 square meters along the coast and offers a long, narrow leisure space designed for both recreation and scenic enjoyment.

Its opening follows the launch of Zone 1 in November last year, as authorities continue to advance construction works in phases.

Zone 2 features a waterfront trail and a cycle track stretching more than 600 meters, separated by landscaped green belts. Residents may bring their own bicycles to use the track at this stage, while IAM said it will assess the feasibility of introducing bicycle rental services upon completion of the entire promenade.

The area is richly landscaped with layered vegetation, including large shade trees and flowering species.

Additional facilities include waterfront steps and seating areas for relaxation, offering views of the coastline and Sai Van Bridge.

A fishing platform has also been installed near the bridge approach, featuring decorative dragon boat-style seating. Existing sports amenities, including basketball and badminton courts, have been retained, alongside fitness equipment and newly added chess tables to support a range of recreational activities.

The public can access Zone 2 via Portas do Entendimento, the footbridge along Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Sai Van, or from parking areas beneath Sai Van Bridge.

The second phase of the promenade covers approximately 60,000 square meters from Ponte Governador Nobre de Carvalho to Portas do Entendimento. While Zones 1 and 2 are now open, construction of Zone 3 began late last year, with full completion targeted for the first half of 2027.

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