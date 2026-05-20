Temporary traffic arrangements for Drunken Dragon Festival Parade from Thursday

Multiple roads in Macau will implement temporary traffic arrangements from May 21 to 24 to facilitate the Drunken Dragon Festival and Lion Dance Parade organized by the Associação dos Comerciantes de Peixe Fresco de Macau, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced.

The Drunken Dragon and Lion Dance Parade on May 24 will follow two routes. The first route passes through Travessa do Soriano, Rua dos Mercadores, Rua de Visconde Paço de Arcos, and Rua Sul do Patane, among other streets. These sections will have limited traffic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second route passes through Mercado Street, Praça de Ferreira do Amaral, Ponte e Horta, and Rua da Felicidade and will have limited traffic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The authorities stated that some metered parking spaces on Mercado Street will prohibit vehicle parking from 10 p.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. the following day.

Traffic on Rua Leste do Mercado Municipal do Patane and Rua Norte do Mercado Municipal do Patane will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Additionally, a section of Rua do Padre João Clímaco, between Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga and Jinjie Court, will be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 8 p.m. the following day.

Residents and drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance and follow on-site traffic signs and instructions from authorities.

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