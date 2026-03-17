AMCM warns about risks of mobile phone screen-sharing fraud

Authorities have flagged a growing number of incidents in which residents are deceived through screen-sharing on their phones into transferring funds to unfamiliar accounts.

These scams typically begin with an unsolicited call, during which fraudsters pose as legitimate entities to build trust before manipulating victims into granting remote access to their devices.

According to the Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM), scammers in certain cases convinced individuals to turn on screen-sharing functions while using mobile banking platforms.

This allowed criminals to remotely view sensitive data, including account identifiers, card details, usernames, and security codes, which were then used to move money without permission. In some instances, victims remained unaware of the unauthorized transactions until funds had already been depleted from their accounts.

The regulator is urging residents to remain vigilant whenever outside parties request fund transfers or remote access to their devices. Such requests should raise immediate red flags, as they often lead to the exposure of confidential financial information.

The AMCM emphasized that legitimate institutions, including banks and government bodies, never ask customers to share screens or disclose passwords over the phone.

Those uncertain about the authenticity of unexpected calls can turn to the Judiciary Police’s (PJ) anti-fraud program for guidance. Authorities warn all who have shared banking credentials, identification numbers, or security codes – whether by voice call, text, web links, or screen-sharing – to get in touch with their bank right away to freeze affected accounts and file a report with the authorities to assist ongoing investigations.

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