Authorities prioritise safety in the Cooperation Zone

The Administrative Committee of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin held a coordination meeting this afternoon to prepare authorities for Typhoon Ragasa. André Cheong, Executive Deputy Director of the Cooperation Zone’s Administrative Committee and Secretary for Administration and Justice of the Macau SAR government, led the session.

According to the committee’s statement, officials projected a path and potential impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain, and tidal surges. Cheong emphasised the vital role of frontline teams in coordinating emergency responses and encouraged authorities to use environmental monitoring tools such as the “Eyes in the Sky” surveillance system. He urged all departments to adopt systematic approaches and assume full responsibility to minimize damage.

Drawing on lessons from previous typhoons, Cheong highlighted the dangers of seawater backflow during storms, which can cause flooding in homes and businesses, contaminate freshwater supplies and increase the risk of waterborne diseases.

He explained that seawater backflow worsens flooding, delays drainage and hampers emergency response efforts throughout the zone.

To protect public safety during severe weather events, the committee reaffirmed that it had enforced the “five stops” plan, which suspends transport, schools, businesses, markets, and public work operations. The same measure-package has also been activated in neighboring cities such as Shenzhen and Zhuhai to reduce risk during typhoons.

