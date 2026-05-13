MGTO targets three million international arrivals in 2026

Macau is aiming to attract three million international visitors in 2026, up from 2.7 million last year, according to Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) deputy director Cheng Wai Tong, who outlined the target at the opening of G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Cheng said Macau is pursuing diversification of visitor source markets, with international growth showing a better ratio compared to last year. He noted that while previous international marketing efforts were mostly focused on Southeast and Northeast Asia, Macau has now expanded to Europe, having recently completed a large roadshow and online promotional activities in Spain.

“We are rolling out promotional campaigns in Europe,” Cheng said. He added that Macau will also explore Central Asian markets and continues to develop markets including India and the Americas. A planned Middle Eastern market push has been delayed due to the current international situation and requires further observation.

Cheng said Macau hopes to maintain at least five percent annual growth in international arrivals in the coming years. However, he noted that global flight cancellations and reductions pose challenges. The government is assessing the situation through a cross-departmental mechanism involving the tourism and civil aviation departments, with fuel prices also being monitored.

To attract international visitors already in the region, Cheng said Macau is focusing on Hong Kong and the wider Greater Bay Area (GBA). International visitors arriving at Hong Kong airport can already take a free bus to Macau. The MGTO is also exploring partnerships with ferry operators to attract MICE visitors and cruise passengers to extend their itineraries.

Cheng said Macau is also looking at major mainland aviation hubs such as Shanghai and Beijing, which have direct flights to Macau and extensive international networks, to create multi-destination travel options for international travelers.

When asked about changing consumption patterns among mainland tourists, Cheng said the shift is not limited to mainland visitors but reflects a global trend away from sightseeing and shopping toward vacation-style travel focused on dining, experiences, and performances. He noted that Macau has already adjusted its product offerings accordingly, organizing MICE events, concerts, shows, and sports events to attract experiential tourists.

Regarding Macau’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Cheng said the city is confident in its offerings and will not respond to isolated criticism of its food scene.

6,000 visitors as AI and robotics take center stage

Vera Ng, project director of Reed Exhibitions (RX), said the G2E Asia + Asian IR Expo expects 6,000 visitors from around the world. The three-day event, which runs through May 14, features more than 150 brands and 121 exhibitors – a slight increase from last year. Ng noted that more than 30 exhibitors are new, with technology serving as the key highlight.

Exhibits include AI applications, robotics, and digital innovations across gaming and non-gaming sectors such as hospitality and food and beverage.

A dedicated display and entertainment technology gallery showcases new products, many from brands appearing at the event for the first time.

Ng said the conference program includes dedicated technology tracks, with experts from Europe and the United States discussing AI and digital technology applications in responsible gaming. The number of new products introduced at this year’s event exceeded expectations, with over 100 new products being showcased for promotion.

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