Grand Bombana Feast 

Last week, to celebrate Italian cuisine as UNESCO heritage – in a rare convergence of culinary mastery, Chef Umberto Bombana gathers his protégés—now helming Michelin-starred kitchens across Macau, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok—for an unprecedented gastronomic summit. Revered as the King of White Truffles and the maestro behind the first three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant outside Italy, Bombana has long championed the country’s storied tradition and native produce, now recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Each chef presents a personal expression of Italian cuisine—rooted in heritage, shaped by mentorship, and refined by global perspective. Each course is a dialogue between timeless Italian tradition and creative sparks, where classical techniques meet contemporary sensibilities, and terroir converses with innovation.

Together, they compose a multi-city, multi-star narrative—Italy’s culinary legacy speaking in a modern, global language. It is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime feast, a living legacy unfolding course by course. During the night, MDT’s favourite dish is Nicoló Rotella’s New Zealand Scampi. The Shanghai-based chef served a delicately steamed New Zealand scampi wrapped in crunchy sand chives. The flavours are enriched with a unique Thai basil-infused scampi bisque, adding an aromatic and modern touch.

Like this: Like Loading...