DSOP reviews LRT South Line integration

The Public Works Bureau (DSOP) said it is reviewing a proposal to integrate the LRT South Line cross-sea section with a passage linking to Zone A of the New Urban Area. It noted that existing links, including the A1 and A2 bridges and the B ramp, already include pedestrian walkways. The A3 flyover is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Authorities also said they are adjusting bus services and advancing the “walkable network” plan to improve pedestrian facilities.

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