Gov’t pushes age-friendly features in new builds and renovations

The Macau government, having released the guidelines for age-friendly home renovation last month in support of the “family care and aging in place” policy, saw authorities reaffirm on Tuesday hope that the guidelines would encourage enhanced safety and convenience features for the elderly in both new builds and renovation works.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) released these guidelines late last month as a key initiative under the “Ten-Year Action Plan 2026-2035” for elderly services – specifically as part of the “age-friendly and inclusive environment” focus area. The bureau also launched an age-friendly home renovation demonstration zone.

The guidelines, commissioned by the University of Macau, aim to promote age-friendly home renovations by helping elderly individuals, families, social service organizations, and professionals in home design, architecture, and construction to better understand the concepts of age-friendly home environments.

According to the bureau, they serve as a practical reference for home renovations and equipment purchases, enhancing the mobility, safety, comfort, convenience, and independence of elderly individuals living at home.

Macau has entered an aging society, with residents aged 65 and over accounting for 14.6% of the total population. The aging index has repeatedly hit new highs, and authorities project that Macau will officially become a “super-aged society” – where the elderly population exceeds 20% – by 2029.

According to the bureau, the release of the guidelines is specifically aimed at addressing this demographic trend. The guidelines are divided into “Basic” and “Advanced” versions, covering eight major areas: general renovations; entryways; living and dining rooms; bedrooms; toilets and bathrooms; kitchens; balconies; and smart monitoring and emergency systems.

Reaffirming the guideline’s aim to help residents better understand how to optimize their homes and reduce accident risks while providing a reference framework for the renovation industry, IAS official U Ka Wai stated during an appearance on public broadcaster TDM’s radio program yesterday that the guidelines will offer various recommendations tailored to different needs and budget constraints.

“Aging in place is the mainstream model for the retirement life of elderly Chinese,” U highlighted.

U highlighted the toilet and bathroom – considered high-risk areas in need of priority renovation – noting that installing L-shaped and straight grab bars in the toilet and shower areas, or removing bathtubs in favor of showers, “can essentially address the risk of falls.”

Older adults are particularly concerned about home-related items such as grab bars and shower chairs, authorities noted. Since its establishment in 2019, the Macau Assistive Technology Resource Center of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau has served over 100,000 older adults, averaging approximately 15,000 service visits per year.

The center completed around 300 cases last year in which, following an assessment and based on a therapist’s report, it assisted with the ordering and installation of assistive devices. These home accessibility services involve therapists conducting in-home assessments and providing modification recommendations – for example, when installing bathroom grab bars, factors such as available space and the senior’s height must be considered.

Notably, seniors aged 60 or older are eligible for full government subsidies when purchasing a specified quantity of assistive devices, including grab bars, non-slip mats, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Renovation demonstration zone in Mong Ha

Meanwhile, an age-friendly home renovation demonstration zone has been set up at the Mong Ha Social Housing estate, featuring a model unit equipped with assistive devices and smart technology – including round-edged furniture, a shoe-changing bench, hydraulic kitchen cabinets, smart fall detection devices, Cantonese-controlled appliances, and a smart bedside cabinet. Interactive displays and game-based experiences introduce key concepts such as removing bathroom thresholds for wheelchair access and using anti-slip tiles, allowing visitors – especially elderly residents – to experience firsthand the convenience and safety benefits of age-friendly designs as a practical reference for home renovations.

Like this: Like Loading…