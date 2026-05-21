Macau Open Badminton returns with record prize money and AI innovation

The “Sands China Ltd. Macau Open Badminton 2026” will be held from June 16 to 21 at the Macao East Asian Games Dome, featuring a record MOP3 million prize purse – the highest in this year’s Super 300 series.

The tournament has drawn 390 applicants from 29 countries and regions, with 275 qualifying players. Headliners include world No. 2 mixed doubles pair Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin (China), Thomas Cup winner Shi Ting (China), Olympic bronze medallist Lee Zi Jia (Malaysia) and Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long.

Five Macau players will compete across all five events, carrying home-court hopes. They include Pui Pang Fong, Leong Kok Chong, Pui Chi Chon, Ng Weng Chi and Pui Chi Wa.

Local shuttlers aim for breakthrough

Pui Pang Fong, competing in his seventh or eighth Macau Open, will play men’s singles and doubles. “It’s my first time competing in men’s doubles locally with Pui Chi Chon. We really cherish this opportunity,” he said. He has been focusing on conditioning and hopes to “strive for a breakthrough.”

Ng Weng Chi, competing in mixed and women’s doubles, has participated since 2012. After returning from a Putrajaya tournament last week, she said she feels fit. Her goal: “to make it past the first round. That has always been the goal for my partner and me.”

Both players welcomed the tournament’s new AI integration. “For athletes like us, AI assistance is very important because it can analyze a lot of data,” Pui said.

‘AI defines the future’

Li Wei, founder of Liuxingyu, announced that the Lingxi AI system will enter Macau schools during the event. “One swing, and it is measured,” he said. The AI analyzes motion from a mobile phone camera, providing real-time coaching feedback.

This marks the first time such technology has been integrated into the Macau Open, and organizers see it as a way to bridge the gap between elite sport and grassroots development. By bringing AI into local schools, the tournament aims to spark young students’ interest in badminton while introducing them to cutting-edge sports technology. The initiative also includes digital sports profiles for school badminton teams, helping coaches identify promising talent at an early stage.

When asked about the new integration of AI in badminton, Pui noted that AI-driven performance analysis allows players to identify technical flaws and tactical patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed, saving hours of manual video review.

“For athletes like us, AI assistance is very important for our future development because it can analyze a lot of data for us. If we had to analyze all that data ourselves, it would take a lot of time,” he said.

Commitment to ‘City of Sports’

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Limited, said, “Supporting major sports events represents a long-term commitment and a promise to Macau.” He noted other events including the Macau Grand Prix and NBA preseason games.

Kong Tat Choi, president of the Badminton Federation of Macau, said the tournament advances Macau’s “sports + culture + tourism” model and supports economic diversification. “Each year, we learn and improve,” he said. “Our vision is to make the Macau Open a can’t-miss event on the international badminton tour.”

Tickets go on sale May 21, with 50% early bird discounts for Macau residents before June 15 and additional concessions for students and museum ticket holders. Semi-finals and finals will be livestreamed on BWF TV.

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