GEG Honors Nearly 10,000 Long-Serving Team Members

GEG has long aligned with the MSAR Government’s “Building Macau with Talent Training” policy, supporting team members’ growth through diverse initiatives. Recently, GEG held its “Long Service Award Ceremony” and “Galaxy Macau 15th Anniversary Celebration” under the theme “One Team, One Goal, Together We Glow,” honoring team members while marking this milestone. To celebrate the occasion, 3,888 team members collaborated to complete the “Most Contributions to a Bottle Cap Mosaic in 24 Hours,” and achieved GEG’s fourth world record.

Together We Celebrate – Honoring Long-serving Team Members

Over 9,500 team members with 10 or more years of service, nearly half of GEG’s workforce.

Many team members have over 15 or 20 years of service, reflecting a strong sense of belonging.

GEG has provided nearly 36,000 promotion and horizontal opportunities, with over 16 million training hours across over 6,000 programs to date.

Together We Build – Setting a New World Record

3,888 team members worked in relay to achieve the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title with a bottle cap mosaic of GEG’s integrated resort landscape.

This marks GEG’s fourth world record, following “Largest Human Image of a Four‑Leaf Clover” in 2016.

CROSS-SECTOR GROWTH



Tiffany Sin | Duty Manager, Grand Resort Deck

“I joined GEG in 2004. After 18 years in Table Games, the company supported me to join the ‘IR-LEAD’ program and transition to Hotel & MICE Operations, opening a new career path.”

CAREER TRANSFORMATION

Bianca Chan | Assistant Manager, Food & Beverage

“With a strong interest in F&B, I moved from Table Games to F&B during my 20-year journey. This allowed me to pursue my passion in my career.”

TWO DECADES OF DEDICATION

Eddie Lei | Assistant Vice President, Table Games

“Over 21 years, I received five promotions from the frontline to management. The company’s training has supported me in taking on new challenges.”

DIVERSE HORIZONS AND DEVELOPMENT

Hyde Wong | Executive Manager, Integrated Resort Services

“Since joining GEG in 2006, I’ve had seven promotions. With the company’s support, I’ve continued my studies and built diverse cross-functional experience to advance my career.”

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