Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast from tomorrow

Showers will increase later today in Macau, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected at times from tomorrow through Friday, accompanied by high cumulative rainfall, the city’s weather bureau forecast. The intensifying southwest monsoon will carry warm, humid, and unstable air into southern China. From Saturday, an easterly airflow will reach the Guangdong coast, with warm, moist air from a low-pressure trough converging near the Pearl River Estuary. While the extent of the rain area remains uncertain, the observatory does not rule out unstable weather persisting through the weekend.

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