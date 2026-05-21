Int’l Children’s Arts Festival returns with 1,000 activities

The International Children’s Arts Festival will return to Macau this summer from July to August, featuring approximately 1,000 sessions of activities and performances, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced.

The third edition of the festival is expected to attract around 300,000 participants, with arts groups from mainland China and abroad taking part. IC president Leong Wai Man said the event’s framework will be similar to previous editions, but with increased capacity and optimized content to broaden the target audience. The festival aims to provide artistic learning and cultural experiences for local children while also welcoming families and tourists visiting Macau during the summer season.

The festival will include performances, art exhibitions, a film festival, large outdoor installations, art and music camps, workshops, an art fair, and a children’s bookstore fair. The Macao Cultural Centre square will serve as a main venue, featuring outdoor art installations and water activities, creating an interactive space where children can engage with art in a playful outdoor environment.

This year, the IC will screen films at child-friendly locations such as libraries and bookstores, not limited to cinemas or outdoor squares. Art camps will expand their number of spots after being “very well received” in past years, and workshops will now include senior citizens alongside younger participants, promoting intergenerational learning and participation.

Local arts groups will present children’s productions alongside international performers. The activities will run for two months, with a longer schedule than last year, giving families more flexibility to attend events throughout the summer break.

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