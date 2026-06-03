Lawmakers see urgency for fifth Macau-Taipa link, gov’t insists on LRT and caution

Multiple legislators argued during yesterday’s Legislative Assembly (AL) session that the construction of a fifth Macau-Taipa link is “inevitable,” while the current government maintains that any such link must incorporate light rail transit (LRT) elements and be pursued prudently.

Legislators called for a fifth Macau-Taipa link yesterday, noting that only four bridges currently connect the two sides – and the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge is restricted to buses and taxis. With cross-harbor traffic rising, more residents living in Hengqin, and new housing zones on the horizon, they argued that the link is “inevitable.”

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam responded that Macau’s traffic situation has changed significantly over the past decade, and the current government emphasizes using rail transit to address the city’s serious transportation problems. He explained that past studies on the fifth link focused primarily on road traffic, but now consideration must be given to whether LRT elements can be incorporated alongside vehicular traffic.

According to authorities, work on the fifth Macau-Taipa link is still in the exploratory phase. The preliminary concept follows the core land transportation policy of “LRT as the backbone,” proposing a tunnel connecting the NAPE district and New Urban Zone D. In addition to effectively relieving traffic congestion in these areas, the link would also support the development of New Urban Zone D and the future Macau International Integrated Tourism and Cultural Zone, planned for the coastal area east of Macau Tower.

Authorities believe that the fifth Macau-Taipa link would effectively connect the Macau Peninsula with central Taipa, the Cotai Strip, and Hengqin via an LRT line, optimizing the overall layout of Macau’s rail network.

This would ultimately create a more efficient “smooth internal flow and open external connections” transportation pattern, while also facilitating the “hard connectivity” of the Macau-Hengqin railway system and further integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area’s comprehensive transportation network.

Tam stated that the local government will proceed with studies on the fifth Macau-Taipa link in an orderly manner and will announce further details to the public when more information becomes available.

He further emphasized that the government will not rush the project and will proceed prudently based on actual demand, as Macau’s traffic situation is constantly evolving. He also noted that some legislators have reported that the traffic-diversion effect of Macao Bridge has “not met expectations,” attributing this in part to driver behavior, and noted that the government currently lacks economic measures such as tolls to modify driving habits.

The Secretary indicated that the government will pursue other adjustments, including making Macao Bridge more convenient and advancing the ongoing Taipa Grande Tunnel project to improve supporting infrastructure around Macao Bridge and optimize driving conditions on Friendship Bridge (Ponte da Amizade).

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