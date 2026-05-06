Man arrested after stealing motorcycle and driving against traffic

A mainland man in his 50s was intercepted by Public Security Police (PSP) after allegedly stealing a motorcycle and riding it against traffic in Taipa. Police said officers on duty last Saturday (May 2) spotted the motorcycle travelling in the wrong direction along Avenida Olimpica and stopped it for inspection. The vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen, and the rider was unable to produce a driving license. Authorities believe the suspect committed multiple traffic violations during the incident, including running a red light and riding without a helmet. He later obtained a helmet, which police suspect was also stolen.

Like this: Like Loading...