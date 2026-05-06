Rainfall exceeds 60mm in parts of Cotai

Macau experienced intermittent showers yesterday due to upper-air disturbances, with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau forecasting a gradual easing of rainfall later in the day. As of 9:55 a.m. yesterday, most areas in Cotai had recorded over 50 millimeters of rainfall. The highest reading was 62.6 millimeters at the East Asian Games Avenue station, followed by 55.2 millimeters at the University of Macau station. On the Macau Peninsula, rainfall reached 33.2 millimeters at the Outer Harbour station and 31.2 millimeters at the Barra station.

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