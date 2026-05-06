Naked man found wandering streets sent for medical check

A man was found wandering naked on a public street and was later intercepted by Public Security Police (PSP), authorities said. The man was subsequently transferred by the Fire Services Bureau to Conde S. Januário Hospital for medical examination and is currently awaiting results. The case remains under investigation. At around 5 p.m., police received a public report that a naked man was seen walking along Avenida do Almirante Lacerda. Officers later located and stopped him near the Red Market area. He was unable to respond to police questions, and his identity has yet to be confirmed.

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