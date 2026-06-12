Raymond Tam highlights green, digital push at infrastructure forum

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam said the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum and Exhibition (IIICF) has grown into one of the sector’s largest and most influential annual gatherings for international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and investment. Speaking at the forum’s opening, Tam said the event aligns with China’s 2026–2030 national development plan, which prioritizes modern infrastructure systems and deeper collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He emphasized the need for Macau to advance both “hard connectivity,” including transport networks, and “soft connectivity,” such as regulatory standards and cross-border coordination.

Tam also outlined Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai’s development agenda, highlighting four major projects: an international education hub, an integrated tourism and cultural zone, a west bank air transport hub, and a science and technology research park. He said the initiatives form part of the government’s broader strategy to promote moderate economic diversification.

Tam highlighted that Macau is expanding infrastructure links with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in an effort to strengthen regional integration and support the “one-hour living circle” concept.

Officials said the forum underscores Macau’s role as a connector between China and international markets, particularly Lusophone countries, as it seeks to enhance its position in global infrastructure cooperation.

The 17th IIICF officially opened on Thursday, with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai attending the opening ceremony at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo, alongside regional and international delegates.

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